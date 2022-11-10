3,809 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,633,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,907,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,940,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,344,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,583,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $223.48 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,753 shares of company stock worth $6,018,249 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.