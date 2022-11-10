Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 344 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $221.51 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.87 and a 200 day moving average of $292.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.69%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

