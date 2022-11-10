Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,765,000 after purchasing an additional 480,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

