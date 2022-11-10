Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,289 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

