Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,016 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

