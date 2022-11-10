Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.74.

Shares of ALB opened at $300.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.91. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $311.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

