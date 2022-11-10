AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $158.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

