Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.57 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,061 shares of company stock valued at $8,883,936 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $122.92 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.