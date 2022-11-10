Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.60 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $45,154,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

