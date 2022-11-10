Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $68.99 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

