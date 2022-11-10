Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
PPG Industries Stock Performance
Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $114.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
PPG Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.
PPG Industries Company Profile
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
