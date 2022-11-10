Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.