Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,731,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,135 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 167,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of TNDM opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

