Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSO opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.14) to GBX 780 ($8.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 1,140 ($13.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.23) to GBX 998 ($11.49) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 850 ($9.79) to GBX 900 ($10.36) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.44) to GBX 1,060 ($12.20) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $989.71.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

