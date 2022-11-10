Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

MTD stock opened at $1,336.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,201.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,230.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,779. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

