Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 6.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Lincoln National Stock Down 5.0 %

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of LNC opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

