Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE CLVT opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

