Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

NYSE:BRX opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

