Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.