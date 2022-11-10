Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,034 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 893.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

