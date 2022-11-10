Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,943,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

