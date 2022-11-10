Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 153,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Envista by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

