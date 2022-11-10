Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $218.52 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.