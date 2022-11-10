Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading

