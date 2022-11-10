Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 364.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $274.73 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.03.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.07.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

