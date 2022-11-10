Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.75.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Shares of CHDN opened at $210.66 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

