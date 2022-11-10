Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,282 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Shares of EGP opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

