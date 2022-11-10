Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

