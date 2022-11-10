Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 342,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR opened at $155.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.