Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 681 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 481,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 134,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 in the last ninety days.

Shares of A opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.