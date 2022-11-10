Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $110.88 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

