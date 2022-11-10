Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in STORE Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

