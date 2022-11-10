Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,375.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,555.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,463.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

