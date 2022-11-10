Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

TEL opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

