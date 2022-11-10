Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,615 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RRX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

