Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 914 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.36.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

