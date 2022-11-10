Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

