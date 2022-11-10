Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 562.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

