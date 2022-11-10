Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,239,000 after buying an additional 1,281,564 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 370,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 558,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.