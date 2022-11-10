Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $562,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $127.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

