Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $554,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $70.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

