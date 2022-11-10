4,979 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of LSI opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.20%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

