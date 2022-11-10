Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $239.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 773.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Wedbush began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.64.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.