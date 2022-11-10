Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 52,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,867 shares.The stock last traded at $12.02 and had previously closed at $13.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

