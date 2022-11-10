New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 39,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,445 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $58.69.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after purchasing an additional 158,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 226,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
