Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from 304.00 to 342.00. 142,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,019,228 shares.The stock last traded at $36.93 and had previously closed at $38.19.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 904,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 783,343 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 5.7 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

