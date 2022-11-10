Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $46,483,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.