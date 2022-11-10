Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $6,025,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
Shares of CASY stock opened at $233.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $234.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.81.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
