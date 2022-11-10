Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $140.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.59. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $176.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

