Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases Shares of 1,081 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $90.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

